Fresh signage for Northland's historic places

Thursday, 15 June, 2017 - 17:21

Heritage Northland Inc is targeting six pre-existing signs around the Waimate North area for upgrading as part of a new project to improve historic interpretation signage at key places.

The original signage was erected by the Kaikohe Rotary Club some years ago.

"The signs are getting rather worn so Heritage Northland approached the Rotary Club to see if they’d be happy for us to make some new ones. They were delighted and gave a generous donation towards the project," says Kerikeri resident Grainger Brown of Heritage Northland.

"Initially we plan to put up six signs, and if the project goes well more may be added in Northland. One of the signs will point to Arthur's Stone near Waimate North - a seven-foot basalt column which is also New Zealand's first traffic accident memorial, and listed as a Category 1 historic place by Heritage New Zealand," he says.

Replacing the old, worn-out signage is a very positive initiative according to Heritage New Zealand’s Northland Manager, Bill Edwards.

"Good road-side signage is very important as it encourages people to take time out from their travelling to rest and experience some of our local historic places," he says.

"There are some fascinating places of interest around the Waimate North area, and the improved signage will add to the quality of visitor experience."