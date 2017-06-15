Arrest following indecent assaults at Queenstown pool

Thursday, 15 June, 2017 - 17:41

A 41-year-old man from Tauranga has appeared in Queenstown District Court today following reports of indecent assaults at a local swimming pool.

The alleged assaults occurred in the lazy river area of Alpine Aqualand between Thursday 8 June and Wednesday 14 June 2017.

Police were informed of the first report yesterday and have laid three charges since arresting the alleged offender at the pool yesterday afternoon.

The man has been remanded in custody on three counts of indecent assault to a child under 12.

He is due to reappear in court on 26 June, 2017.

Police are also speaking to other concerned parents.

Queenstown Police encourage any parents or guardians who have concerns about their child to come to the station or to call 03 441 1600.

The victims and their families are receiving ongoing support.

Police believe the 41-year-old is the sole offender and are not seeking anyone else in relation to the incidents.