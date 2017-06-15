Rolleston Police investigate report of girl followed

Thursday, 15 June, 2017 - 21:00

Rolleston Police are seeking witnesses to the suspicious behaviour of a man on Brookside Road earlier this week.

A 15-year-old girl has reported being followed for approximately 1 km from 2:30pm on Monday 12 June, 2017.

She noticed a man following her at the intersection of Brookside Road and Rolleston Drive.

He continued to follow her when she crossed the road several times up until the intersection of Burnham School Road.

At this point the girl sought assistance from a member of the public who drove her to her destination.

The man, described as a Caucasian in his 40s, fled in the opposite direction when she sought assistance.

He was approximately 6ft 1" tall and had very short hair or was possibly bald.

He was wearing camo-coloured trousers, a dark grey-coloured t-shirt and carrying a camo backpack.

Police are seeking witnesses to the incident or any other reports of similar behaviour in the area recently.

Any information should be provided to Sergeant Grant Stewart at Rolleston Police Station.

The contact number is 03 363 5243.

Families are encouraged to talk to their children about any behaviour that makes them feel uncomfortable.

This girl did the right thing by briskly crossing the road to see if she was being followed, before approaching a member of the public and seeking help.

During a situation such as this, 111 should be called as soon as possible.

If it’s not an emergency but you still have concerns, talk to an officer at your local Police station.