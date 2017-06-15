Auckland Prison officers charged

Thursday, 15 June, 2017 - 23:01

Waitemata Police have been investigating an incident at Auckland Prison on 20 May, 2017 in which inmates allegedly attacked corrections officers resulting in one officer being stabbed multiple times.

As a result of the attack, Police charged three prisoners, two aged 22 and one aged 24.

They appeared at the North Shore District Court on 6 June, 2017 having been jointly charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and aggravated assault.

Police have also been investigating the force used by corrections officers following the attack.

This was due to the injuries received by the prisoners and also after concerns were raised by Corrections.

As a result, three Corrections officers have now been charged and will appear in the North Shore District Court tomorrow morning (Friday 16 June, 2017).

The charges are as follows:

- A 34-year-old man has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with reckless disregard.

- A 26-year-old man has been charged with assault with intent to injure.

- A 31-year-old man has been charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice.