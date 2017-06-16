Fatal crash in Kaipara district

Friday, 16 June, 2017 - 07:05

A person has died following a crash on State Highway 12 at Matakohe, Kaipara district.

Emergency services were called to the scene, between Matakohe West Rd and Horniblow Rd, at 1.10am.

Police were told the vehicle was upside down with a single occupant.

Initial indications are that no other vehicle was involved.

The road has reopened and the Serious Crash Unit is investigating.