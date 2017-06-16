Selwyn District Council Annual Plan adopted

Friday, 16 June, 2017 - 09:34

Selwyn District Council has adopted its Annual Plan for the next 12 months.

"The plan has a focus on planning for new facilities and investing in core services like footpaths and roads for our growing population," says Selwyn Mayor Sam Broughton.

"We offered some different options this year to make it easier for people to share their views and we were pleased that the community took the opportunity to participate in consultation on the draft plan through an online survey, submissions, Facebook comments and at local consultation events," he adds.

"It was great to hear everyone's views, some submissions reinforced our proposed direction while the weight of other submissions has meant council has changed other proposals. Thank you to the community for contributing to the discussion."

189 submissions were received on the draft plan, while 241 people completed an online survey.

The plan confirms the Council will undertake a feasibility study on a new Health Hub, where the Council will look to provide accommodation for specialised and secondary health and social services not currently available in the district. The Council also confirmed that design and planning work is to be carried out on developing additional pool space at the Selwyn Aquatic Centre. Submissions and survey comments showed strong support for the Health Hub concept and for adding pool space at the Aquatic Centre.

Two other proposals confirmed following consultation were to continue work to extend existing footpath networks in a number of townships by adding 19 new sections of footpaths to encourage walking and cycling, and to retain the targeted roading rate to fund road rehabilitation work on a number of busy roads. Both of these proposals were also supported by the majority of submitters and survey participants.

A change to how stormwater management is funded was also consulted on and has been approved. This will see existing stormwater rates, which currently vary by township, replaced with a standard $85 stormwater rate. This rate would be charged in townships where the Council manages stormwater. Existing stormwater rates vary significantly - for example the current rate for Leeston is $278, in Lincoln it is $85 and in Rolleston is $40. Submitters and survey participants had a range of views on this proposal, however more submitters and survey participants supported the change to the standard rate than retaining existing township-based rates.

A proposal was also included in the Annual Plan to extend library opening hours at the weekends and to include later weekday opening and closing times. Submitters had mixed views on this proposal, with many suggesting alternative opening hours to those put forward. The Council is now looking at longer Saturday opening hours but not Sunday opening. Service centres will also be open on Saturday mornings. Customer use of libraries will be monitored during a six month trial period.

The average rates increase for the next financial year is 4.5 percent. Rate changes will vary for individual households depending on the mix of rates households pay, changes relating to shifting to a standard stormwater rate and local expenditure on halls and reserves.