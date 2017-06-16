Roundabout Respect campaign launched for Hamilton drivers

Friday, 16 June, 2017 - 10:26

Hamiltonian drivers are the focus of Hamilton City Council’s annual road safety campaign, ‘Let’s Improve. Roundabout Respect’.

The campaign, which was launched earlier this week, is aimed at raising awareness and educating motorists about thinking ahead, making good choices about the lane they are in when they approach a roundabout, and the risks imposed when navigating their way through the roundabout.

The focus is on four of the city’s biggest roundabouts, Wairere Dr, Norton Rd/ Lincoln Rd, Five Cross Roads, and Seddon Rd/ London St.

Working closely with the Council, the NZ Police will be out managing pit stops at Crosby/Wairere Dr roundabout giving coffee cards to those drivers who are demonstrating Roundabout Respect when navigating the roundabout.

Robyn Denton, the Council’s Network Operations Team Leader says we want to encourage safe driving in our community.

"Hamilton is a city full of roundabouts and they can get really busy - especially at peak times in the morning. Using respect and following the road rules can really help these intersections flow much better.

"Driver behaviour and know-how are key to making sure roundabouts are safe. Not indicating, blocking ‘keep clear’ zones, using the wrong lane and going too fast are the main driver faux pas we’re targeting. When everyone shows some Roundabout Respect everyone wins."

hamilton.govt.nz/respect