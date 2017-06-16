Selwyn's Izone makes national LGNZ Award short-list

Friday, 16 June, 2017 - 10:36

Selwyn District Council has welcomed the news that Izone Southern Business Hub is a finalist in the 2017 Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) EXCELLENCE Awards.

The awards, now in their fourth year, celebrate outstanding council leadership initiatives and the key role that local government plays in local communities.

Selwyn Mayor Sam Broughton says being a finalist for an LGNZ excellence award is a testament to vision which the Council had 17 years ago - to set aside land for businesses to establish and provide more employment opportunities for Selwyn residents.

"Those that began the project can be very proud of the impact that Izone has had, and will continue to have, on our district and the families who live here," says Mayor Broughton.

The Izone development is New Zealand’s largest fully-consented and development-ready industrial park with some 70 businesses employing over 1,200 people. Another 800 jobs are forecast as development work is completed by land purchasers.

The Council-owned Izone is one of five finalists in the Crown Fibre Holdings EXCELLENCE Award for Best Practice Contribution to Local Economic Development.

For more information on the awards finalists, visit: lgnz.co.nz/news-and-media.