Funding for facilities welcomed by Mackenzie District Council

Friday, 16 June, 2017 - 11:35

The Mackenzie District Council is pleased to have received central government funding to support three projects that will improve service levels for visitors and locals.

The projects have been co-funded through the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment’s regional mid-sized tourism facilities grant fund.

The funding will contribute to an upgrade of the toilet facilities at Lake Pukaki lookout ($100,000), at The Pines (Lake Pukaki) campground ($275,000), and the installation of toilets and an upgrade of the effluent dump station at Lakeside Drive, Tekapo ($267,000).

"These are all projects that will provide better services for people visiting or living in our district, help us to better manage the increasing demand for services and the pressure this creates," says Mackenzie District Council community facilities manager, Garth Nixon.

The upgrade of the Pukaki Lookout toilets would also include an upgrade of the facility’s effluent system.

While The Pines camping ground is on Land Information New Zealand (LINZ) land, the Council was able to apply for funding to construct the toilet facilities. It is anticipated that LINZ will maintain these facilities and there will be no ongoing cost to ratepayers.

The installation of toilets and an upgrade of the effluent dump station at Lakeside Drive, Tekapo was also important as the area is popular with lake users.

The total value of the grants is over $640,000 which will go a long way in improving some of our older facilities to an appropriate modern standard. All three projects were likely to be completed in spring or early summer this year, Mr Nixon said.