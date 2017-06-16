Bikkie baking, and eating, helps guide dog puppies

Friday, 16 June, 2017 - 12:12

Keen bakers are being urged to whip up a batch of delicious bikkies to sell to friends, family and workmates to raise vital funds for the Blind Foundation.

Red Puppy Bikkie Day is on Monday, 03rd July, with all proceeds being donated towards the breeding and training of Blind Foundation guide dogs.

Blind Foundation guide dog puppies need up to two years of thorough training and support from specialist trainers, and volunteer puppy walkers to teach them the ways of the busy world we live in. Guide dogs go on to help Kiwis who are blind or have low vision live an independent life with confidence and carry out day-to-day tasks like going to and from work, the shops and using public transport.

Blind Foundation’s Fundraising General Manager Cherie McClintock says: "Some of this year’s guide dog graduates will go to people who haven’t had a guide dog before while others will replace retiring guide dogs.

We don’t charge people to receive a guide dog - all the costs for breeding and training are met by public donations. The continued generous support of the New Zealand public enables our puppies to succeed in their vital work."

There are many ways to get involved in Red Puppy Bikkie Day. Bakers can register at www.bikkieday.org.nz where you can find everything you’ll need to run a successful Bikkie Day party. If baking isn’t your thing, you can purchase - and eat- bikkies created by those participating during Bikkie Day, or support one of the fundraisers at bikkieday.org.nz.

Where the funds go:

$200 could pay for a new guide dog’s harness

$500 could pay for a starter kit for a new guide dog handler and their guide dog. The starter kit includes: harness, food bowl, whistle, brush, toys and much more.

$1,000 could help cover the vet care costs of a guide dog puppy in training.