Council decisions this week

Friday, 16 June, 2017 - 12:10

Selwyn District Council met at Darfield on Wednesday 14 June and made the following key decisions:

Port Hills Fire Recovery Plan

The Council approved a Recovery Plan for Selwyn areas affected by the Port Hills Fire. The plan will provide a framework to enable the provision of coordinated effort and processes to manage social, built, economic and natural environment issues arising from the fire.

The plan was released for consultation with Port Hills property owners and the public.

A range of future actions are identified in the plan. These include setting up a facilitated building consent process for people who are planning to carry out repairs or build new houses following fire damage, with consents being prioritised. Some geotechnical assessment has already been undertaken on properties to mitigate the risk of rock fall. Further information will also be provided to property owners on how to reduce fire hazard.

The development of Selwyn’s plan has been coordinated with the Christchurch plan. The majority of the area affected by the fires is within Christchurch city.

"The Recovery Plan aims to continue to support those affected by the Port Hills Fires and to identify actions which will help the recovery of this area in the future," says Mayor Sam Broughton.

Plan Changes approved

Two Plan Changes relating to land near Darfield were approved by the Council at its meeting.

Plan Change 48 rezones a 13.5 hectare site at the intersection of Creyke and Telegraph Roads to Living 2 (larger lot residential sections). This area was previously zoned as Living 2A (Deferred) which identified it as potentially suitable to be used for rural residential living in the future.

Plan Change 50 introduces a Dairy Processing Management Area in a 131.1 hectare area around Fonterra’s site west of Darfield. This area is currently in an Outer Plains zone area which is mainly used for rural activities.

The Council needs to formally notify the Plan Changes before they become operative.

Portable accommodation to be developed at Council Offices

The Council also agreed to develop a temporary portable office accommodation facility at its Rolleston offices. Selwyn’s population has increased from approximately 33,600 in 2006 to around in 56,000 in 2017.

This population growth is creating increasing demand for Council services and the additional space will help to accommodate staff. Up to $265,000 has been allocated for the new accommodation.

Youth council terms of reference adopted

The Council approved new terms of reference for the Selwyn Youth Council. Since its election late last year, the incoming youth council has been reviewing its focus, and is progressing from an events-based model to include more of a governance and advisory role providing a youth voice to the youth of Selwyn. New initiatives planned by the youth council include a discretionary fund to assist local youth projects, and "What do YOUth think?" - a programme of high school visits to engage with youth on initiatives, projects and ideas being introduced in the district.