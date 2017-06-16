Arrest following death in Wairoa

Friday, 16 June, 2017 - 14:55

Gisborne Police have arrested a 28-year-old man in relation to the death of Wairoa man Nigel Sammons on Sunday 11 June.

Mr Sammons was found lying at the intersection of Black Street and Rutherford Street in Wairoa by a police patrol at about 5am last Sunday morning.

A post mortem examination confirmed that Mr Sammons died of injuries sustained when he was struck by a vehicle.

The arrested man has been charged with driving while disqualified and failing to stop to ascertain injuries.

He will appear in the Gisborne District Court today.

Police now believe two cars were involved in the incident that led to the death of Mr Sammons.

"While we have made one arrest we now believe that two separate vehicles were connected to Mr Sammons' death and we are still seeking information from the public," said Detective Sergeant Kevin Ford.

Two vehicles have been involved in a collision with Mr Sammons and Police want to hear from anyone who was in the vehicle involved in the first collision.

"We believe that first vehicle will have sustained some damage to the front and there may also be damage to the bonnet and/or the windscreen.

Someone must know something about a vehicle with that sort of damage, or that might have been hidden, repaired or cleaned in unusual circumstances," said Detective Sergeant Kevin Ford.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gisborne Police on 06 869 0200.

Information can also be shared anonymously via CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.