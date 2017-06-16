Evacuations in Moray Place, Dunedin

|
Dunedin Police are investigating reports of a suspicious package at a commercial premises at the intersection of Moray Place and Great King Street, Dunedin.
As a precaution Police are establishing cordons in and around the intersection and evacuating nearby buildings.
Members of the public are asked to avoid the area while enquiries are ongoing.
