Waikato District Youth Groups take action

Friday, 16 June, 2017 - 15:54

Waikato district youth groups are going to be busy over the next few weeks with fruit tree giveaways, native tree plantings, health expos, a ‘Creative-Con’, as well as discos and skate park openings.

As part of Waikato District Council’s ‘Govern Up’ initiative, supported by a $10,000 grant secured from the Ministry of Social Development, youth groups around the district have each been provided $1,000 to arrange and champion an activity or project in their communities.

The Onewhero Youth Action Group will be holding a fruit tree giveaway on 17 June at the Onewhero School Hall from 8.30am until 12pm. Families are being invited to take one of 50 trees that have been purchased and to plant them at home, not only to help feed their families but also to provide a much greener community.

Over 100 people are expected to attend and plant more than 500 native trees and plants at the Taupiri Youth Group Community Planting Day, to be held at the Taupiri Mountain Public Bushway on 2 July. The day is designed as an opportunity for the community to come together and rehabilitate the bushway to create a safer track for the public. It will include a ‘King of the Mountain’ race where the first person to the top will win a prize.

Ngaruawahia youth group ‘Embrace the Future’ have organised a Youth Health Expo on 23 June at Ngaruawahia High School which will focus on mental health and suicide awareness, as well as building resilience among youth. The event will be attended by WINTEC, Waikato District Health Board, Whai Marama Youth Services and Nga Miro Health Centre, among others.

The Huntly Youth Action Group has organised a creative convention, ‘Creative-Con’, on 2 July at the Huntly College School Hall to showcase creative arts and youth artists.

Te Kauwhata Youth Action Group will be hosting a Wacky Hair Disco for ages 5-13 at the Te Kauwhata RSA on 30 June. The group will also attend and support the opening of the Te Kauwhata Skate Park the following day.

Waikato District Council’s Chief Executive Gavin Ion says, "Our youth groups are doing a fantastic job contributing in new and creative ways to their communities. We look forward to continuing to work and engage with them as they grow and develop in the future."

As part of the ‘Govern Up’ programme, ‘youth action groups’ have been established in Onewhero, Te Kauwhata, Huntly, Ngaruawahia and Tuakau, and there is work underway to establish groups in Raglan and Tamahere.

The list of ‘Govern Up’ events are as follows: Saturday 17 June: Fruit Tree Giveaway, 8am to 12pm, Onewhero School HallFriday 23 June: Youth Health Expo, Ngaruawahia High SchoolFriday 30 June: Te Kauwhata Extravaganza/ Wacky Hair Disco, ages 5-13, 5.30pm - 9.pm, Te Kauwhata RSA - free entrySaturday 1 July: Te Kauwhata Skate Park openingSunday 2 July: Tree Planting Day at Taupiri Mountain Public Bush Walkway, from 10amSunday 2 July: Creative Con, Ngaruawahia High School - free entrySaturday 8 July: Tuakau Tree Planting

If you would like to join a youth action group in your area, contact Shannon Kelly on 027 405 6450.