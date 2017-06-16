Marceau case: Remorse should not be a factor in court decisions

Friday, 16 June, 2017 - 15:54

Media reports have made clear the numerous court system failings that led to offender Chand being bailed to an address near to the home of his victim, Christie Marceau, which preceded Chand coming to Marceau’s house and stabbing her to death. Aside from failings in communication and information sharing, domestic violence experts from Shine have concerns about how the court viewed Chand’s expression of remorse for his crime. Detective Sergeant James Watson said, ‘After the first knife attack Chand was remanded in custody but released on bail after writing Judge McNaughton a letter of remorse,’ and that later Chand told police that he ‘lied to the courts in order to get out on bail’ (Stuff.co.nz, 12 June 2017).

‘A forensic psychiatrist who interviewed Christie Marceau’s killer to see if he was fit to stand trial says the report he provided to the court was not intended to be used at a bail hearing’ (NZ Herald, 15 June 2017). This report described Chand’s remorse and distress over what he had done, but the psychiatrist stated in the same article, ‘Had he been asked to assess Chand specifically for bail he would have focused much more heavily on the risk to Christie’.