Eleven tertiary institution appointments made

Friday, 16 June, 2017 - 15:56

Tertiary Education, Skills and Employment Minister Paul Goldsmith has today announced 11 appointments to the governing councils of eight tertiary education institutions (TEIs), including two leadership positions.

"I welcome the important broad range skills and experience that these appointees will bring to the leadership of their institutions," says Mr Goldsmith.

"I also want to recognise and thank the outgoing members for the valuable service, commitment, and contribution they have made to tertiary education. In particular, I want to acknowledge the valuable leadership provided by Hon Roger Sowry, outgoing Chair of the WelTec Whitireia combined council."

The appointments of council members are:

- University of Canterbury: the appointments of Ms Rosemary Banks and Mr Steven Wakefield as members.

- Lincoln University: the appointment of Ms Janice Fredric as a member.

- University of Waikato: the appointment of Mr Graeme Milne as a member.

- Manukau Institute of Technology: the appointment of Mr Uluomatootua (Ulu) Aiono as a member.

- Tai Poutini Polytechnic: the appointment of Ms Raelyn Lourie as Deputy Chair.

- Unitec Institute of Technology: the appointment of Mr John McConnell and Ms Elena Trout as members.

- Waikato Institute of Technology: the appointment of Ms Margaret Devlin and Mr Niwa Nuri as members.

- WelTec Whitireia Combined Council: the appointment of Mr Greg Campbell as a member and as Chair.