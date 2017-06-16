Evacuations in Moray Place, Dunedin

Friday, 16 June, 2017 - 16:05

Police are continuing to maintain a presence at the intersection of Moray Place and Great King Street in response to a suspicious package.

As part of the response the Christchurch based Explosive Ordnance Disposal Squad from the New Zealand Defence Force have been called in.

Buildings in and around the intersection of Moray Place and Great King Street have been evacuated and cordons are in place.

If members of the public have any concerns or wish to ask any questions they can visit the Glenroy Auditorium on Harrop Street where Police will be on site.