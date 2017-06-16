Conservation Trust secures kiwi future for next three decades

Friday, 16 June, 2017 - 16:56

"We can never say that any kiwi population is truly out of the woods but we have come an enormous way to get to the point where we can now say that the population at Maungataniwha is viable for the next three decades," said Forest Lifeforce Restoration Trust Chairman Simon Hall. "Now work starts to safeguard their future here for the three decades after that."

Eggs are taken from the Trust’s property at Maungataniwha, adjacent to Te Urewera National Park, and sent to its conservation partner Kiwi Encounter for incubation. The resulting chicks are then reared at the Cape Sanctuary until they are large enough to defend themselves against predators, before being returned to the wild.