Sergeant Lehi and the Lions

Friday, 16 June, 2017 - 16:56

When the MÄori All Blacks take the field against the British and Irish Lions in Rotorua tomorrow, few will be watching more closely than Sergeant Lehi Hohaia.

Forty years ago, as a young back playing his second game for Waikato, Lehi - now Iwi Liaison Coordinator in Rotorua - played against the vaunted 1977 Lions at Hamilton.

Lehi went on to become a MÄori All Black in 1980, scoring one try in his two games.

This evening (Friday, 16 June) he is meeting up with fellow former MÄori All Blacks and others at a reception.

Though they could not match the heights of their victorious 1971 tour, the 1977 Lions squad still boasted a line-up of giants of the game and they beat Lehi’s Waikato team 18-13 in a tight match.

"We were hot on the attack, especially in the second half," says Lehi.

"It was a pretty close game but they had some great players - like Bryn Williams, Phil Bennett, Steve Fenwick and Andy Irvine."

In his Police role, Lehi is coordinating the MÄori Warden presence at and around tomorrow’s sold-out match - and their role in ensuring Rotorua makes fans who stay on in the city feel welcome.

As a fan and former player, he has been watching the 2017 Lions’ progress closely and rates them as a very good team with a great team culture.

He believes the Highlanders this week showed the way to beat them and is looking forward to the MÄori All Blacks "throwing the ball around and showing a bit of MÄori flair".

"I think the Lions will give them a good go.

But you’ve got to feel sorry for them because they have such a tough tour ahead of them."

He notched up 51 first-class games, including 24 for Waikato and - after joining Police in 1980 and being posted to Rotorua - 22 for Bay of Plenty.