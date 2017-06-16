Disabled people to co-design new disability support system

Friday, 16 June, 2017 - 17:02

Disabled people participating in a series of workshops to create a high-level design for a new disability support system said they felt able to contribute in an equal way to the co-design process.

At the final workshop, there were comments that everybody worked in collaboration and partnership so power hadn’t sat with a single group or person, they liked the challenge of having crunchy discussions and there was now a clear vision on moving forward.

Leading the work is the Ministry of Health’s Sacha O’Dea.

The co-design group reviewed the updated high-level design and looked at the roadmap for work going forward, including:

What needs to be done before this can be implemented in MidCentral? What policy and legislation need to be changed? Who do we need to engage with across the sector and when? What and who do we need to communicate with? What do we need to do to support and manage the change with different groups (eg disabled people, whÄnau, providers, government agencies, NASCs, community)? What do we need to do to ensure people can continue to receive their current support during the transition if it meets their needs?

The high-level design will be presented to Cabinet early next month.