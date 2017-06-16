30th anniversary of Rotorua sister city relationship with Beppu

Friday, 16 June, 2017 - 17:21

A Beppu delegation officially welcomed to Rotorua today [Friday 16 June] is studying how a major rugby game is hosted in preparation for the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Rotorua Lakes Council held a pÅhiri this afternoon to welcome members of its sister city of Beppu, from the southern island of Kyushu, Japan.

The visit marks the 30th anniversary of the sister city relationship.

"We’re very pleased to welcome Beppu Deputy Mayor Shinsuke Inomata and his group of Beppu council staff and chamber of commerce members to our city," Rotorua Mayor Steve Chadwick says.

"It’s a very special visit with this year marking 30 years since our two cities forged a relationship in 1987, and they’re keen to see how we host big events here as they prepare to be hosts during the 2019 Rugby World Cup," she says.

The delegation is in Rotorua during the weekend and has various engagements planned.

"The sister city relationship is important not just for Council but for the Rotorua district," Mayor Chadwick says. "While they’re here to mark the 30th anniversary the delegation will also take the opportunity to meet with other local organisations they could forge ongoing relationships with for mutual benefit, including Te Puia and QE Hospital.

Some of the delegation which arrived today will attend the MÄori All Blacks versus British and Irish Lions clash tomorrow [Saturday] night while others will enjoy the game from the Official Fan Zone at the Energy Events Centre.

"They’ve used local businesses to produce the collateral they’ll be handing out while in Rotorua so that’s been a small added benefit of this visit," the mayor says. "They’ll also take in some tourist attractions which they’ll be able to talk about when they go back to Beppu."

Rugby representatives are also expected to meet with the delegation while they are in Rotorua.

Te Puia is hosting a dinner in partnership with Auckland’s Japanese Consulate Office tonight [Friday] which Te Puia Chief Executive Tim Cossar says is part of maintaining long-established relationships in Japan.

"From a tourism point of view Japan is a reasonable part of our market so it makes sense to take these opportunities to solidify those existing relationships," Mr Cossar says.

Other engagements for the delegation include a talk by delegation member Associate Professor Toyoki Maeda of Kyushu University who will lead a presentation on a potential cultural exchange.

The visitors will also take in Hells Gate and the Redwoods Tree Walk on Sunday before leaving Rotorua.

Speaking through a translator, Mr Inomata says the sister city relationship with Rotorua is important to Beppu and is a natural fit, given the geothermal resources and which are a feature of both cities.

"There are many similarities between our cities and it is important to share our stories and learn from each other."

The Deputy Mayor says through the opportunities created by having a sister city relationships, his city has made wide-ranging connections with Rotorua’s education, tourism and business sectors.

Mr Inomata is looking forward to watching tomorrow’s Maori All Blacks v British and Irish Lions clash. He says he is a big rugby fan, having played as a high school student and in the late 1980s watching Japan take on the All Blacks.