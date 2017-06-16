UCOL lecturer set to share his knowledge abroad

Friday, 16 June, 2017 - 17:34

The ASCA International Conference, which is to be held in November, is the largest gathering of strength and conditioning professionals in Australia and attracts presenters and delegates from across the globe. Hayden’s presentation will be on ‘Tapering strategies to enhance maximal strength.’

Hayden teaches Physical Conditioning, Nutrition and Research Methods at UCOL. He has had a very extensive background in Raw Powerlifting, winning two Oceania titles and competing at two World Championships. He has coached athletes within the sport of Powerlifting both internationally and domestically, conducts training seminars throughout New Zealand and coaches students in Olympic Weightlifting at the UCOL Barbell Club.

Hayden is a key lead researcher at UCOL and has had many pieces of research around physical conditioning published.