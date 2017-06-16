Cordons stood down in Dunedin after suspicious package find

Friday, 16 June, 2017 - 19:10

The suspicious package at Moray Place, Dunedin has been rendered safe and there was found to be no threat.

All cordons have been stood down.

Police were notified of a suspicious package near a vacant building on Moray Place earlier this afternoon.

Police treat incidents like this seriously and in response the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Squad from the New Zealand Defence Force were called in.

A short time ago the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Squad detonated the package and it was found to be inert.

Police will now launch an investigation into the origins of the package.

Police understand the cordons and evacuations have been an inconvenience for a large number of people and their patience and co-operation is appreciated.