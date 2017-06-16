Kawakawa pool to get new water heater

Friday, 16 June, 2017 - 18:45

The Far North District Council and Kawakawa Business and Community Association will stump up nearly $60,000 to replace a broken heat pump at Te Papawai Bay of Islands Community Pool.

The heat pump - one of two heating the pool - stopped working several weeks ago at the facility, which is the district’s only council-operated public heated pool. The water temperature has since dropped to around 20 degrees centigrade. It should be 27c or above.

This has seen many regular pool users, especially the elderly and children learning to swim, stop using the pool.

However, the council, Mayor and the Kawakawa Business and Community Association have agreed to share the cost of replacing the heating unit. The association will contribute $5000, another $5000 will come from the Mayoral Fund and the council will pay the balance.

Council Chief Executive Shaun Clarke said finding a solution was not straightforward because the pool is owned by Bay of Islands College, while the land is owned by the Ministry of Education. Neither organisation had funds for a new heat pump.

"Even though Far North District Council does not own the pool, we know how important this facility is to Kawakawa and the wider community with people from Moerewa, Opua, Paihia and even further afield regularly using it."

The council and the Kawakawa Business and Community Association agreed to buy the new pump as a donation.

"I want to thank the Kawakawa Business and Community Association, and all other stakeholders who worked with council to help us keep this popular facility open," he said.

The new pump is being ordered and should be installed in about a month.