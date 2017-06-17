Two dead after crash in Dairy Flat

|
Two people have died following a car crash on Dairy Flat Highway, Auckland this morning.
Emergency services were notified at 1.10am.
A car was involved in a collision with another car, between Bawden and Postman Roads.
The two occupants of one car are deceased.
The single occupant of the other car was taken to hospital in a serious condition.
The identities of the deceased are being ascertained and next of kin will be informed.
The road has reopened and the Serious Crash Unit is investigating.
