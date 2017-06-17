Two dead after crash in Dairy Flat

Saturday, 17 June, 2017 - 07:16

Two people have died following a car crash on Dairy Flat Highway, Auckland this morning.

Emergency services were notified at 1.10am.

A car was involved in a collision with another car, between Bawden and Postman Roads.

The two occupants of one car are deceased.

The single occupant of the other car was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

The identities of the deceased are being ascertained and next of kin will be informed.

The road has reopened and the Serious Crash Unit is investigating.