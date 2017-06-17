Broken down truck closes SH 1B at Taupiri

|
A truck has broken down in the southbound lane of State Highway 1B, Taupiri and has blocked the lane.
The breakdown is between the two roundabouts by the railway overbridge.
Traffic will be diverted straight down State Highway 1, through Ngaruawahia, until the truck can be towed.
Northbound traffic is not affected.
