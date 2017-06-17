Pedestrian dies in Gisborne

|
[ login or create an account ]
A pedestrian has died in Gisborne following a collision involving a car.
Police and paramedics were notified of the incident on Cobden St at 11.06pm last night.
The victim is a woman, who is believed to be local.
The driver and passenger from the vehicle have been assisting Police with their ongoing enquiries.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.