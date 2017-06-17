Fog for final day of Fieldays, also flight cancellations

Saturday, 17 June, 2017 - 09:05

A large high centering itself over New Zealand is creating fog at our largest airport and at Fieldays.

Foggy areas extend across a number of regions this morning - and with little to no wind it may linger for a number of hours before lifting.

WeatherWatch.co.nz forecasters say some areas may even stay foggy until early afternoon - however most fog patches should lift this morning before lunchtime.

Hamilton and Auckland airports both have flight cancellations and delays - please check with your airline and airport website for more details.

WeatherWatch.co.nz forecast fog yesterday due to the incoming high pressure system bringing calm conditions. Fog is again possible on Sunday morning.

- WeatherWatch.co.nz