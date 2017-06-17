Serious crash on Kaipara Coast Highway

|
Police are at the scene of a serious crash on the Kaipara Coast Highway, Kaukapakapa near Anderson Road where a car has rolled.
Police were notified about the crash at around 1.15pm.
One person has been airlifted to Auckland Hospital with serious injuries.
Diversions are currently in place at Peak Road and Inland Road, and motorists should expect delays.
The Serious Crash Unit is on its way to the scene.
