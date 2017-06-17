Success at the Giant Haka 2017

Saturday, 17 June, 2017 - 14:41

All there is to wait for is the official verification from Guinness World Records.

Thousands of people poured into Rotorua’s Village Green today to help break the record for the world’s largest haka.

The International Rugby Club’s Giant Haka attempt took place at Rotorua’s Village Green at midday today and it is estimated that 7800 people turned up to have a go.

Tony Molloy, Co-founder of the International Rugby Club, said that even though they have to wait for the record to be officially confirmed they are confident that the record has been smashed.

"We're so ecstatic to have smashed the Largest Haka Guinness World Record today. The fans who turned up deserve a massive thanks they were absolutely fantastic.

"This was the exact kind of energy we wanted to bring into Rotorua today ahead of the MÄori All Blacks match - an opportunity to connect a group of rugby-loving fans through an authentic experience.

"It is what the International Rugby Club is all about," Mr Molloy said.

The event was put together by the International Rugby Club as part of their Rugby Safari which is following the DHL NZ Lions Series as it tours New Zealand.

Local schools Rotorua Boys’ High School and Rotorua Girls’ High School helped to lead the haka with help from kaitÄtaki (leaders) WÄtini Mitai Ngatai and Eraia Kiel.

More than 200 volunteers and staff were on board to help out, teach haka moves and count participants.

"We want to thank everyone who has come down to the Village Green today to join the Giant Haka and everyone who has helped out in the lead up including Rotorua Lakes Council, Rotorua Boys’ High School and Rotorua Girls’ High School and haka leaders WÄtini Mitai Ngatai and Eraia Kiel," said Mr Molloy.

The International Rugby Club will now continue on with their Rugby Safari as the DHL NZ Lions Series 2017 moves on to Hamilton, Auckland and Wellington to finish the tour.