Concerns for Richard Taliu/Fualau - missing in Christchurch

Saturday, 17 June, 2017 - 16:20

Police in Christchurch are seeking sightings of missing man Richard Taliu, who also goes by the name of Richard Fualau.

The 24-year-old has not been seen by family and friends since Saturday 10 June.

He was reported missing to Police yesterday.

He was last seen at a local rugby club in Linwood at around 5pm after playing rugby that day.

He has lived in Christchurch for the last two years having moved to New Zealand from Samoa.

Richard was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved plain shirt, grey denim jeans, and black leather casual shoes with white soles.

Family are concerned for him and want to make sure that he is safe and well.

Anyone with any information or sightings of Richard is asked to contact Acting Detective Sergeant Matt Reynolds at Christchurch Police on 03 363 7400.