Crash on SH1, north of Wellington

Police are at the scene of a serious crash on SH1, at Paekakariki involving a car and a motorcycle.
Police were notified about the crash at about 2.50pm.
The driver of the car was uninjured, and the motorcyclist has serious injuries.
Both lanes are blocked, and motorists can expect serious delays.
