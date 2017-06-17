Woman dies following vehicle crash in Far North

Saturday, 17 June, 2017 - 14:35

Emergency services are at the scene of a vehicle crash on State Highway 10, Kaingaroa, Far North.

Police were notified just after 12.30pm.

A woman is deceased, and another woman and two children from the same vehicle have been taken to hospital.

Their injury status is unknown.

The section of highway where the crash occurred, between Zidich Rd and Duncan Rd, is down to one lane.

Motorists should expect delays.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.