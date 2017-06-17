Identify of body found in ute confirmed

|
A body found in the Ford Ranger ute recovered from Lake Arapuni, Waikato on Thursday is that of missing Arohena woman Kim Richmond.
The identification was confirmed late yesterday.
Work will commence to confirm cause of death.
The investigation team will continue to make enquiries in relation to Ms Richmond’s disappearance on 31 July 2016.
