SPCA votes to create new national organisation

Saturday, 17 June, 2017 - 17:47

SPCA delegates today voted to form one national organisation from its current 45 independent centres.

The delegates voted at the RNZSPCA Annual General Meeting and the move will create a unified and future-focused national entity.

RNZSPCA Chief Executive (Acting) Andrea Midgen said today’s decision enables the creation of one SPCA in New Zealand, working together to help prevent cruelty to animals.

"The decision to move to a unified SPCA was made after two years of discussions and consultation. Ultimately the SPCA centres knew that our previous structure was not sustainable or fit-for-purpose. As one SPCA we can achieve more for our country’s most vulnerable animals than we could as a fragmented organisation.

"Now we can do more to prevent cruelty to animals in New Zealand. We will be able to create a stronger SPCA Inspectorate and we will have one strategy and one voice. As one organisation we will be able to access centralised funding opportunities and benefit from economies of scale - enabling us to have the resources to do more for the animals.

"Most importantly, with consistency and collaboration across the country we can ensure every animal will get the best care possible, no matter where they are in New Zealand."

Ms Midgen said the move to one SPCA is not about creating a centrally-controlled organisation, or closing any SPCA centres. It is a genuine effort to bring a national organisation together to work as a team and get the right outcome for every animal in New Zealand.

"The focus of every SPCA across the country won’t change: we want to help animals in need and support our communities. Local support for the animals is as important as ever and we urge New Zealanders to continue to get behind the great work of their local SPCA," she said.