Our week to recognise our workforce of 1.2 million volunteers

Saturday, 17 June, 2017 - 17:55

National Volunteer Week is here! It’s a week to recognise and celebrate the efforts of 1.2 million kiwis who volunteer their time for the good of our communities and nation.

Volunteers make a vital contribution to social development, the economy and the environment by donating approximately 157 million hours to non-profits annually. Given people are becoming increasingly busy, working longer hours and choosing to spend their discretionary time watching Netflix etc., it is pleasing to recognise the additional 200,000 people who choose to volunteer between 2004 and 2013.

This year’s theme; "Live, Laugh, Share - Volunteer" acknowledges and celebrates the community-building elements of volunteering: the care that is shown, the friendships that are forged, the memories that are formed and the laughter than ensues.

Around New Zealand, community groups, corporates, volunteer centres, mayors and politicians and the media will be organising or supporting events recognising the incredible value-add that volunteers bring to services, sports and society.

Dave Adams, NVW campaign manager, affirmed this by saying "Volunteers are the backbone of a nation that cares for its own; we’re pleased to see so many organisations taking part in this year’s National Volunteer Week to celebrate the 1.2 million Kiwis who volunteer their time for good. "

National Volunteer Week 2017 runs from 18-24 June and this year VNZ is encouraging New Zealanders to get involved by sharing their experiences of volunteering using the #NVW2017 hashtag and/or attending local events throughout the week.

For more information on National Volunteer Week and ways to get involved visit www.nationalvolunteerweek.nz

Volunteering New Zealand (VNZ) is an association of national volunteer-involving organisations that have a commitment to volunteering. Their mission is to maximise the impact of volunteering in our communities. www.volunteeringnz.org.nz