NZ National Commission for UNESCO launches funding round

Monday, 19 June, 2017 - 15:21

The New Zealand National Commission for UNESCO is calling for Expressions of Interest for its contestable funding round by 30 June.

Applications are primarily being sought for ‘major grant’ funding from $15,000 to the level of $40,000. Minor grant funding is also available for amounts under $5,000.

"We are seeking innovative projects, events, programmes or initiatives that reflect our mission and strategic priorities," says Robyn Baker, Chair of the National Commission.

"As UNESCO is an organisation of ‘ideas’, we are especially interested in projects that demonstrate new ways of working and which have the potential to lead to positive long-term change at a national or regional level."

The New Zealand National Commission for UNESCO’s mission is ‘Connecting Aotearoa-New Zealand to UNESCO and the world by the fostering and sharing of ideas; and contributing to building the knowledge and capabilities needed to ensure a better future for all’.

Successful applications will need to align with at least one of the National Commission’s following strategic priorities: to provide a catalyst for New Zealanders to be innovative and responsible global citizens at all ages; to develop innovative approaches to intercultural dialogue, the sharing of knowledge and the fostering of mutual understanding; and to enrich our understanding of the world by drawing on the use of diverse forms of knowledge including scientific evidence and traditional knowledge.

Expressions of Interest are due by 30 June. Shortlisted applicants will be invited to submit a full application, which will be due by 30 July.

The National Commission will be accepting applications for minor grant funding throughout the year; however applicants must leave at least six weeks between their application and the activity.

For more information and an application pack visit http://unesco.org.nz/awards-and-grants/contestable-funding.