Onemana Drive slip remedial work update

Monday, 19 June, 2017 - 16:45

In ongoing work to repair damage to our Council's stormwater system on a Council reserve in Onemana, loose material and vegetation has been removed and a new storm water pipework design has been completed.

The "Tasman Tempest" of March caused a landslip on a hilly reserve behind houses on Onemana Drive.

We're working with the owner of a neighbouring property to get their approval for the new stormwater pipework to cross their property on its route to an existing waterway.

A contractor has been appointed to carry out the remediation work to the slip to stabilise the slope. The materials needed, including geostabilising mesh,steel debris fence barriers and steel rope nets, are being procured from Swiss company Geobrugg. We expect the construction work to begin on 1 August.

"Throughout the upcoming winter period, regular inspections of the exposed ground in the reserve area will be carried out to mitigate any further damage to the existing ground, in and around the reserve area," says Bruce Hinson our Infrastructure Manager.

"Once the slip remediation work has been completed, the area will be planted with suitable soft landscaping to visually mitigate the remediation structure," adds Mr Hinson.

Consultation with the adjacent property owners will be completed prior to the soft landscaping work starting.

"We also want to thank the community for their on-going patience during this time," says Mr Hinson.