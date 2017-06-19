Police name Gisborne crash victim

Monday, 19 June, 2017 - 17:45

Police can now release the name of the pedestrian killed in Gisborne on Friday 16 June following a collision with a car.

The pedestrian killed was 33-year-old Kimberly Chaval Phillips of Gisborne.

Police inquiries into the circumstance surrounding the crash are ongoing.

Police offer their sympathies to the friends and whanau of Kimberly at this tragic time.