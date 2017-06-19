Arrest in Kim Richmond case

Monday, 19 June, 2017 - 17:51

This afternoon Waikato Police arrested a 45-year-old Waikato man and charged him with murder in relation to the death of Kim Louise Richmond of Arohena.

The man will appear in the Hamilton Court on Tuesday 20 June 2017.

Police advised Kim's family of the arrest earlier today.

Police and the family would like to thank the public and media for their assistance during the investigation into Kim's disappearance.