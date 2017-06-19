Information sought following assault in Whitianga

Monday, 19 June, 2017 - 19:20

Whitianga Police are seeking information from the public after an incident on Saturday 17 June when a woman was assaulted.

The incident happened between 11pm and 11.15pm in Bryce Street, Whitianga.

Police would like to speak to anybody that has information in regards to this assault or who was in the vicinity at the time.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Glenn Ewing on 07 8639365 or Whitianga Police on (07) 866 4000 .

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.