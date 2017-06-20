Police treating death of Tirau woman as homicide

Tuesday, 20 June, 2017 - 12:01

Police investigating the death of Tirau woman Roma Midwood in a house fire on 1 May 2017 are treating the death as a homicide and are seeking information from the public.

Based on investigations to date, Police believe the fire was deliberately lit.

The fire occurred between 3am and 3.30am on Monday 1 May at the Little Street house where 58-year-old Roma lived alone.

"Roma was a mother, grandmother and loved by those who knew her." said Detective Senior Sergeant Matt Cranshaw, Area Manager Investigations, Taupo

"This was a shocking incident which has had a devastating impact on her family.

"It is important that those responsible are held accountable.

Someone in the community will know what occurred in the house and the circumstances that led to Roma’s death.

"Police would like to hear from them," said Mr Cranshaw.

Police want to hear from those people who were out and about or travelling through Tirau in the early hours of the 1st of May.

Of particular significance, Police are seeking information on a silver four door sedan seen leaving the scene that morning.

An 0800 number has been set up for members of the public to share information in relation to the death of Roma.

Anyone with information should call 0800 766 211 where they will be able to speak directly with a member of the inquiry team.