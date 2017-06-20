Forbury Road intersection improvements proposed

Tuesday, 20 June, 2017 - 12:36

A proposal to install a roundabout and pedestrian crossing points at the intersection of Forbury, Bay View and Allandale Roads in South Dunedin is out for public feedback.

Dunedin City Council Transportation Safety Team Leader, Hjarne Poulsen, says the intersection has a high crash rate, so the proposal is intended to slow traffic and make the intersection safer for all road users, and those accessing the adjacent shops.

"Our figures show that from 2011 to 2015 there were 11 crashes at this intersection, let alone more recent ones. Earlier this year, when we did public consultation on safety improvements for the Victoria/Forbury Road intersection, there was a lot of feedback about how we should look at this one, too.

"This is a busy intersection with a number of shops and a mixture of motorists, cyclists and pedestrians, including lots of school children. So, we are keen to improve community safety."

The proposal is to build a roundabout and pedestrian crossing points on each of the four roads connecting to the intersection. The existing pedestrian zebra crossing’s safety would be improved with kerb build-outs. One car parking space would be removed from Forbury Road south outside the Four Square, but a new space would be added on Bay View Road. On Forbury Road northwest, 10m of additional yellow no stopping line would be installed.

Mr Poulson says, "This isn’t a classic ‘+’ shaped intersection both Bay View and Allandale Roads meet Forbury Road at an angle and not directly opposite each other - so, the layout and shape of the roundabout differ from ‘normal’ circular roundabouts. The roundabout would have low concrete aprons allowing larger vehicles to turn safely. The overall design, which includes plantings, would make the intersection more attractive, too."

The DCC will look at the community’s feedback before finalising the plan and tendering the work. The work is expected to take place in 2018 over a two month period.

Anyone wanting to give feedback on the proposal should email transportation.safety@dcc.govt.nz or phone 03 477 4000 before 14 July 2017. Feedback can also be given at www.dunedin.govt.nz/consultation.