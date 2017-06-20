Search and Rescue operation carried out in Picton yesterday

Tuesday, 20 June, 2017 - 13:15

Yesterday afternoon Police and a SAR rescue team carried out a search and rescue operation for an elderly man who became lost in Essons Valley, Picton while out for a scenic walk.

Police were alerted at around 2.50pm that a 70-year-old local man was lost after he became disorientated while walking through private land to link up with the Tirohanga Track.

He missed the turning point for the track, ending up on steep scrub land on private property near Essons Valley.

The man had a cell phone with him and was able to let searchers know his location, but was not able to find his way out so he called Police for assistance.

He made the right call by contacting Police early, and then staying where he was, as this made it easier for him to be located.

Marlborough Volunteer Search and Rescue staff were able to locate him just after 5pm, however due to the challenging terrain it took an additional hour to get up to his position.

By the time he was found, the man was a bit cold but was in high spirits and very pleased to see the rescue team.

"The terrain was very steep and challenging, and I would like to thank the search team and support team for their hard work in locating the missing man and getting him back down safely," says Peter Hamill, the SAR Team Leader.

"I would also like to thank the owner of the private property for the assistance they provided in helping us locate the man safe and well."

It is a reminder to anyone planning to head out on any kind of walk, or tramp, to make sure they’re adequately prepared should anything go wrong, even if they are only planning on being gone a short time.

Essential things to have in your bag include a cigarette lighter, personal locator beacon, compass or GPS, whistle, map, extra food and a survival blanket.

It is also essential that someone knows where you are going, especially if you are planning to go somewhere where there is little or no cellphone coverage.