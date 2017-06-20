Emergency exercise underway at Invercargill Airport

Tuesday, 20 June, 2017 - 13:45

Members of the public are asked to stay away from Invercargill Airport between 1-4pm this afternoon, while emergency services conduct an emergency response exercise.

Airport spokesman Glenn Knipe said the exercise would involve the use of live fire-training scenarios within the confines of the airfield.

Passengers and people dropping them off or picking them up would be unaffected.

"However, other people are asked to refrain from visiting the airfield during this period to prevent congestion. Access to the airfield may be restricted during this period," he said.