93% of NZ hirers believe volunteering a credible way to gain work experience

Tuesday, 20 June, 2017 - 13:54

Securing a job without prior work experience is becoming increasingly difficult, especially for young people or those wishing to change careers.

So how do you gain work experience without a job?

Katrina Hudson, Manager of SEEK Volunteer, said a recent SEEK Volunteer study has revealed that 93 per cent of NZ hirers believe that volunteering is a credible way to gain work experience, especially for first-time job seekers.

"Volunteering is a rewarding way for job seekers, who may be struggling to get a career start, to

improve their employability, develop their skills and achieve their career goals, whilst giving back to society by helping a meaningful cause," said Hudson.

Over the past 12 months, SEEK Volunteer has helped over 11,661 people connect with a volunteer position.

"When recruiting for a role, SEEK Volunteer research also uncovered that 82 per cent of NZ Hirers believe that relevant volunteering experience on a jobseeker’s CV can help elevate them over others when deciding between two candidates for a job," said Hudson.

"Hirers associate a number of favourable personality traits with people who volunteer, this includes being motivated, socially-responsible, proactive, a self-starter, supportive, a people-person, trustworthy and team oriented," continued Hudson.

So why do Kiwis volunteer?

A SEEK Volunteer study revealed the top drivers include:

Making a difference [56 per cent]

Personal connection to the cause [50 per cent]

Passionate about the cause [48 per cent]

"Currently we have more than 750 opportunities on SEEKVolunteer.co.nz that are waiting to be filled, that support a range of causes; from Arts and Culture to Animals and the Environment," said Hudson.

"Volunteering is great way to connect with the community and make a positive difference in our society, plus a rewarding way to gain valuable skilled experience to help secure a job," concluded Hudson.