93% of NZ hirers believe volunteering a credible way to gain work experience

|
[ login or create an account ]
Securing a job without prior work experience is becoming increasingly difficult, especially for young people or those wishing to change careers.
So how do you gain work experience without a job?
Katrina Hudson, Manager of SEEK Volunteer, said a recent SEEK Volunteer study has revealed that 93 per cent of NZ hirers believe that volunteering is a credible way to gain work experience, especially for first-time job seekers.
"Volunteering is a rewarding way for job seekers, who may be struggling to get a career start, to
improve their employability, develop their skills and achieve their career goals, whilst giving back to society by helping a meaningful cause," said Hudson.
Over the past 12 months, SEEK Volunteer has helped over 11,661 people connect with a volunteer position.
"When recruiting for a role, SEEK Volunteer research also uncovered that 82 per cent of NZ Hirers believe that relevant volunteering experience on a jobseeker’s CV can help elevate them over others when deciding between two candidates for a job," said Hudson.
"Hirers associate a number of favourable personality traits with people who volunteer, this includes being motivated, socially-responsible, proactive, a self-starter, supportive, a people-person, trustworthy and team oriented," continued Hudson.
So why do Kiwis volunteer?
A SEEK Volunteer study revealed the top drivers include:
Making a difference [56 per cent]
Personal connection to the cause [50 per cent]
Passionate about the cause [48 per cent]
"Currently we have more than 750 opportunities on SEEKVolunteer.co.nz that are waiting to be filled, that support a range of causes; from Arts and Culture to Animals and the Environment," said Hudson.
"Volunteering is great way to connect with the community and make a positive difference in our society, plus a rewarding way to gain valuable skilled experience to help secure a job," concluded Hudson.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.