Police searching for missing Auckland woman

Tuesday, 20 June, 2017 - 14:30

Police are currently looking for 19 year old Lisa Harrison (pictured) who has been missing since Friday 16th June.

Lisa was last seen on Friday night in the Takapuna area.

Despite extensive efforts by Police, she has not been located, however Police believe she’s been in contact with friends in Auckland.

Lisa was last seen wearing a denim jacket and a pink scarf, shorts and black tie-up sandals, with her blond hair tied up in a bun.

Police urge any friends that know where Lisa Harrison is to contact Police immediately.

If you have any information, please contact Senior Constable Tony Dowdell from Takapuna Police on 09 839 0600.

You can also provide information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.