Whitireia and WelTec welcome new chair

Tuesday, 20 June, 2017 - 14:39

The appointment of new Council Chair Mr Greg Campbell by Tertiary Education, Skills and Employment Minister Paul Goldsmith has been welcomed by WelTec and Whitireia who have had a single governing body in place since 2012.

Greg Campbell takes over from current Chair Hon Roger Sowry ONZM on 22 June 2017 and has been appointed with a term of office to 30 April 2021.

"I am delighted to be part of such special organisations which play such a unique role in our communities. We live in a growing, vibrant place and WelTec and Whitireia are very much part of that," says Greg Campbell.

Greg Campbell is the Chief Executive Officer of the Greater Wellington Regional Council. He has held senior marketing roles in the telecommunications, banking and finance sector, including being the Chief Marketing Officer for Vodafone New Zealand. His governance experience includes five years as a Council member of Auckland University of Technology, four years as a Director of Vodafone New Zealand and current board roles in education and transport.

"We warmly welcome new Council Chair Greg Campbell to our institutions," says Chief Executive WelTec and Whitireia Chris Gosling. "In doing so we acknowledge the contribution of outgoing Chair Hon Roger Sowry."

In 2010 Roger Sowry was initially appointed as Chair of the separate Councils of Whitireia and WelTec. In 2012 he was appointed as Chair of the Combined Council.

"Roger Sowry has overseen the Strategic Partnership between our institutions which has resulted in increased access for learners to tertiary education and greater efficiencies. Students are also achieving at high rates. We are amongst the highest performing institutions in the tertiary education sector in terms of course and qualification completions.

"Significant capital projects have been successfully undertaken during Roger’s term. This has resulted in outstanding award-winning facilities for our students including: the New Zealand Centre for Culinary and Hospitality Excellence - the joint campus in central Wellington with Le Cordon Bleu;

the completion of the first phase of the Wellington Regional School of Construction at Petone;

the major extension of Wikitoria Katene to house the latest simulation suite technology and provide an integrated learning approach for students in a state-of the-art health building at the Whitireia Porirua campus;

the investment into a new KÄpiti campus situated at Paraparaumu;

and now the construction of Te KÄhui Auaha which will firmly establish a New Zealand Institute of Applied Creativity on Cuba/Dixon Streets," says Chris Gosling.

Roger Sowry will continue is involvement with WelTec and Whitireia as a Trustee for Te Auaha.