South Otago Police investigating Milton burglaries

Tuesday, 20 June, 2017 - 14:40

South Otago Police are currently investigating burglaries at several businesses in the Milton area that have occurred in the past few weeks.

So far there have been five burglaries reported to Police, and all have occurred in the early hours of the morning.

The burglars appear to have taken cigarettes, tools, cash and alcohol.

Police are following positive lines of enquiry, and patrols in the area have been increased.

Business owners have been encouraged to increase security measures on their buildings, and anyone who would like advice on how to do this should contact their local Police.

Police would like to remind members of the public to report anything suspicious they see, and if they witness a crime happening contact 111 immediately.

It is reassuring to see that members of public in the Southern District are using the Crimestoppers phone line to report information to Police anonymously.

If you would like to report anything to them, please call 0800 555 111.

Anyone interested in setting up a Neighbourhood Support group in their street or area, is encouraged to contact either the Milton (03 417 8203) or Balclutha (03 418 0203) Police Stations, or check out the Neighbourhood Support website.