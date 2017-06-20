Police appeal for public assistance following aggravated robbery in Glenfield

Tuesday, 20 June, 2017 - 14:46

Police are appealing for assistance from the public after a masked male offender entered the Postman’s Leg bar in Glenfield and threatened staff with a firearm before fleeing with a sum of cash.

At approximately 9pm on Sunday 19 June, a man wearing a full-faced white mask, a distinctive heavy mustard coloured coat with a brown collar, dark pants and white shoes entered the bar.

A second offender waited in the carpark in a stolen Silver Mazda Atenza station wagon and the vehicle fled the scene when the first offender returned to the car.

The vehicle was stolen from Archers Road around 6.30pm on Sunday and was located just after 9pm in Chequers Ave, Glenfield.

Police would like to hear from anyone who has a seen a vehicle of this description behaving suspiciously in the Glenfield area on Sunday between 6.30pm and 9pm.

"Someone will know who these men are and may recognise their clothing or the mask. This is a despicable act that has left staff frightened and on edge. These offenders must be held to account and Police are appealing to the public to come forward if they have any information that can assist with our enquiries." said Detective Sergeant Ross Clapp.

Police would also like to remind the community that we will be offering a reward for any information provided through Crimestoppers as part of our recent stolen goods campaign that leads to a successful prosecution of offenders committing aggravated robberies.

If anyone has any information about this aggravated robbery or knows who these offenders please contact Detective Sergeant Ross Clapp on 021 191 6115 or the Waitemata Crime Car on (09) 477 5261. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.